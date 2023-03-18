UrduPoint.com

Urmar Police Find Corpse Of Unidentified Man

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 11:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Urmar police found a corpse of an unidentified man in Mera locality on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Urmar Police Station, Tehseenullah had received information about a corpse, who along with a police party reached the spot and took the body into possession and then shifted it to the mortuary.

Police have found no identification-related documents near the corpse.

According to the initial investigation, the cause of the death of the deceased was an electric shock. He was cutting a power supply wire which caused his death.

A police team collected samples of the evidence from the spot and investigation was launched to search out actual facts about his death.

