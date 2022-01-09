UrduPoint.com

Urmar Police Recover 41 Kalashnikovs, 13 Pistols, 3 Riles At Shamshatoo

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The city police Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle arms and arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering arms and ammunition from his possessions near Shamshatu area.

The team of Urmar police station inspected a suspected van near Och Nehr (Canal), at Shamshatu village.

During search police recovered 21 Kalashnikovs, 3 riles, 13 pistols, and 13,000 cartridges that were hidden under secret compartments of the van.

Police also arrested an alleged smuggler identified as Mohammad Imtiaz who confessed to smuggle arms and ammunitions from Dara Adam Khel to down parts of the country.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigation was in progress.

