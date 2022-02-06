Urmar urges full participation in spring plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has termed the provision of forests as need of the hour and has urged the general public for full participation in the tree plantation drive to plant maximum trees.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the provincial minister said that environmental pollution causes various deadly diseases while plantations play a crucial role in their prevention.

He said that the clean environment was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep the environment clean and protect the people from deadly and dangerous diseases.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government has initiated massive development schemes in the country including KP, whose completion will put the province and country on the track of fast paced development.

Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar said that they are making all out efforts for a secured and developed Pakistan and KP. He said that the credit of these efforts go to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that the billion Tree Tsunami was a project for putting the country on the path of development, which is bearing positive results.