UrduPoint.com

Urmar Urges Full Participation In Spring Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Urmar urges full participation in spring plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has termed the provision of forests as need of the hour and has urged the general public for full participation in the tree plantation drive to plant maximum trees.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the provincial minister said that environmental pollution causes various deadly diseases while plantations play a crucial role in their prevention.

He said that the clean environment was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep the environment clean and protect the people from deadly and dangerous diseases.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government has initiated massive development schemes in the country including KP, whose completion will put the province and country on the track of fast paced development.

Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar said that they are making all out efforts for a secured and developed Pakistan and KP. He said that the credit of these efforts go to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that the billion Tree Tsunami was a project for putting the country on the path of development, which is bearing positive results.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday National University All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

19 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>