Urmar urges maximum plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has termed the plantation inevitable to combat growing pollution triggered by injurious gases.

Talking to various delegations here on Sunday, he urged on the people to plant maximum trees and also to play their due role against deforestation.

He further termed plants and forests as beauty and life of the earth directed strict vigilance over the activities of the timber mafia.