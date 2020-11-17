UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urmer Condoles With Dr Amjad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Urmer condoles with Dr Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Sayed Ishtiaq Urmer on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of mother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Khan.

In his condolence message, Sayed Ishtiaq Urmer expressed heartfelt sympathy with Dr Amjad Ali and his family and prayed for eternal peace to the soul of his mother.

The Minister also prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Family Housing

Recent Stories

PM announces electronic voting system in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nati ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

39 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

39 minutes ago

'South Punjab women can play effective role in eco ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.