Urology Institute to become functional by Dec 31: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) being completed at the cost of Rs 2129.057 million would become functional till December 31.

The Commissioner told the media that the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi for which all available resources are being utilized to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

Mehmood said that plantation of trees, installation of trash trolleys and benches for sitting of patients and their attendants in the hospital's lawn would be completed within three weeks .

He said that the state-of-the-art facility inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad, would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities by end of the year.