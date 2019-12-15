UrduPoint.com
Urology Institute To Become Functional By Dec 31: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Urology Institute to become functional by Dec 31: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) being completed at the cost of Rs 2129.057 million would become functional till December 31.

The completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services, the commissioner told APP.

Mehmood said that plantation of trees,installation of trash trolleys and benches for sitting of patients and their attendants in the hospital"s lawn would be completed within three weeks.

