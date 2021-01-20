Urs begins at shrine of Bibi Pakdaman

The three day annual Urs ceremonies began at the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The three day annual Urs ceremonies began at the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman here on Wednesday .

Director General Religious Affairs of Auqaf Punjab,Tahir Raza Bukhari while inaugurating the Urs said that teachings of Sufis must be adopted as they propagate higher values of life and shun violence and extremism.

He reiterated that for the formation of a truly welfare society the preachings by Sufi saints should be adopted. "We need to tolerate each other, promote reconciliation, hold dialogue and propagate peace at all levels".

A large number of pilgrims and Auqaf officials were also present. Special dua was offered for the development and progress of the country.