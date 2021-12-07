Urs celebration of Shah Rakn Alam (RA) to commence on Dec 10

A three-day annual Urs celebration of sufi saint Hazrat Shah Rakn Alam (RA) would commence from December 10, said an official release on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day annual Urs celebration of sufi saint Hazrat Shah Rakn Alam (RA) would commence from December 10, said an official release on Tuesday.

The district administration has finalised the arrangements for 708's Urs celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan chaired a meeting of concerned local departments to discuss about accommodation of pilgrims and make shift washrooms.

He directed officials concerned to hold their special camps on all three days of the Urs to facilitate visitors who would come from far-flung districts.

A special shuttle service would be run from the railway station to shrine of Shah Rakn Alam.

There would be high security alert in all shrines and adjoining residences on forthcoming occasion.

Aamir said special camps would be set up for corona and polio vaccination of pilgrims.

Intercity transport would be run after formulating a comprehensive security and traffic plan.

Waste Management Company was advised to ensure ideal sanitation arrangements in the meeting.