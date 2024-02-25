Open Menu

Urs Celebrations Conclude In Azad Jammu Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Urs celebrations conclude in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peer Shah Ghazi (RA), also known as Damri Wali Sarkar, concluded in Khari Sharif, Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, with full respect and honour on Sunday.

The event, organized by the AJK government, saw the participation of the Secretary to the AJK Government for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Sardar Zaffar Mahmood.

District administration officials, including DC Ch. Yasir Riaz and SSP Kamran Ali attended and offered fateha at the shrine.

Thousands of pilgrims from across the country attended the Urs to pay tribute to Baba Pir-a-Shah Ghazi for his role in spreading Islam's teachings in the region.

Eminent scholars and Naat Khawan praised his contributions, along with those of his associate Auliya Karam, in promoting islam in the subcontinent. Special prayers were offered for the departed soul.

In essence, the Urs celebrations honoured the legacy of Baba Pir-a-Shah Ghazi and his efforts in spreading Islam's teachings, uniting thousands in reverence and tribute.

APP/ahr/378

