Urs Celebrations Of Baba Bulleh Shah Begin

Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said on Thursday that sufi saints had significantly promoted the message of Allah and teachings of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He stated this while inaugurating the 264th annual Urs celebrations of great sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah.

He said that it was highly important to seek guidance from the teachings of sufi saints for establishing a welfare state.

The minister said that books of all sufi saints were in line with the teachings of Shariah and mysticism was a custodian of Shariah.

He further said that directions had been given for the renovation of all shrines which were under the control of Punjab Auqaf department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the minister inaugurated the annual urs celebrations by laying a wreath on the grave of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah.

Special dua was also offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The Auqaf department had released Rs 352,000 for Urs celebrations.

