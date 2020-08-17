UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urs Celebrations Of Baba Ganj Shakar Begin In Pakpattan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Urs celebrations of Baba Ganj Shakar begin in Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The 15-day celebrations in connection with annual 778th Urs of Hazrat Masood-ud-Din Ganj Shakar began in Pakpattan on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan directed the Auqaf officials to make foolproof security arrangements including langar, parking and shelter for the visitors.

He said that security cameras and walk-through gates had been installed all around the shrine.

Every person is being checked through scanning and body search.

The minister directed the officials to remain alert at the darbarand check any suspect or thing.

Related Topics

Alert Pakpattan All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and ..

56 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

57 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

57 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.