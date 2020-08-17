Urs celebrations of Baba Ganj Shakar begin in Pakpattan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The 15-day celebrations in connection with annual 778th Urs of Hazrat Masood-ud-Din Ganj Shakar began in Pakpattan on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan directed the Auqaf officials to make foolproof security arrangements including langar, parking and shelter for the visitors.

He said that security cameras and walk-through gates had been installed all around the shrine.

Every person is being checked through scanning and body search.

The minister directed the officials to remain alert at the darbarand check any suspect or thing.