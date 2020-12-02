UrduPoint.com
Urs Celebrations Of Baba Mauj Darya, Baba Shah Chiragh Begin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The 548th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Mauj Darya and Hazrat Syed Abdul Razzaq known as Baba Shah Chiragh began in the city on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the Urs celebrations while laying traditional 'chadar' on the graves of Sufi Saints.

Director General Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bukhari, Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion.

Special Dua was offered for the development and progress of the country.

Addressing on the occasion the Minister said that the promotion of teachings of Sufi Saints is need of the hours for elimination of terrorism and extremism in the society.

Local police and Auqaf department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors. The Urs will continue for three days.

