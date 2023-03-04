Urs celebrations of eminent saint Baba Peera Shah Ghazi to begin from March 07

The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader, saint and preacher of Islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peer-a-Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar will commence at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK from March 07 with traditional religious respect and honor, it was officially stated here on Saturday

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal has announced local holiday in Mirpur district on March 07 to facilitate pilgrimage by the intending participants of the sanctified urs ceremony.

"Security has been beefed up with the deployment of additional police force at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations," Divisional Auqaf Department chief spokesperson, Custodian of the Shrine, told APP here on Saturday.

Special arrangements have been made to hold the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with fullest reverence under the aegis of the AJK government.

Special Assistant to AJK government for Auqaf and Religious Affairs is likely to open the urs celebrations on March 07 at the shrine of the saint.

The opening ceremony of the two-day Urs celebrations will be marked with the ablution of his mausoleum besides the laying of the floral wreath at the Mazar by the pilgrims.

Leading scholars and Ulema will deliver special speeches at the opening ceremony to pay rich tribute to the spiritual leader, he said.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is likely to be the Chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the urs celebrations to be held on March 18, Abbasi said.