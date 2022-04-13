UrduPoint.com

Urs Celebrations Of Hazarat Sachal Sarmast To Starts From April15

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Urs celebrations of Hazarat Sachal Sarmast to starts from April15

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Provencal Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah will inaugurate the 201st three-day urs celebrations of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, by laying wreaths and offering Fateha at the shrine in Khairpur district on 17th April (15th Ramzan-ul- Mubarrak).

A three-day, annual Urs of saint poet Hazart Sachal Sarmast will begin from 13th of Ramadan and will continue till 15th of Ramadan at Dargah Daraza Sharif near Khairpur.

Deputy Commissioner Kharpur, Saifullah Abro, urged the SSP to ensure the security arrangements in this regard and provide foolproof security.

The celebrations will comprise events, such as mehfil-e-sama, a national literacy conference at the Daraza Sharif auditorium, mushaira and rag concert.

Sachal Awards will also be presented to eminent personalities of the country. However, Sugharanji Katchery and traditional Sindhi games will also be a part of the celebrations.

