Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begin

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah on Friday opened the 263rd annual Urs celebrations of great Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA).

The minister gave ghusal to the shrine with rose water and later laid a floral wreath on the grave of the great Sufi poet. On the occasion, prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Provincial Secretary Auqaf Dr.

Irshad Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javaid Ali, DPO Zahid Nawaz Murawat and other officers were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, the minister said the Auqaf department and district administration had made the best arrangements to facilitate the devotees coming across the country.

He said that renovation of all the shrines under Auqaf department's control had been directed and work in this regard would start soon.

The Urs celebrations would continue till September 6.