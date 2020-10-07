UrduPoint.com
Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Continues

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

The three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh continued for the second day in the provincial capital on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh continued for the second day in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

The Punjab government has made special security arrangements as security officials have been deputed on rooftops to ensure the peaceful and smooth Urs celebrations.

Containers have been placed at Bhaati Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Karbala Gamay Shah Chowk, whereas passages around the mazaar had been closed through barbed wires.

However, hundreds of thousands of devotees from all over the country reached here to pay homage to the great Sufi saint. Milk sabeels bymilkmen have been set up where milk is being distributed among devoteesand visitors.

