Urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani to begin on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The 1012th annual three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani (RA) will start at his shrine, here on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah will inaugurate the Urs celebrations while laying traditional 'chadar' on the grave of the renowned saint of sub-continent.

Secretary Auqaf Zahid Saleem Gondal, DG Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Urs celebrations.

The Auqaf department has allocated special grant of Rs 49,000 for Urs and 'Langar' (free food).