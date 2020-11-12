UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani To Begin On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani to begin on Friday

The 1012th annual three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani (RA) will start at his shrine, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The 1012th annual three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani (RA) will start at his shrine, here on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah will inaugurate the Urs celebrations while laying traditional 'chadar' on the grave of the renowned saint of sub-continent.

Secretary Auqaf Zahid Saleem Gondal, DG Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Urs celebrations.

The Auqaf department has allocated special grant of Rs 49,000 for Urs and 'Langar' (free food).

More Stories From Pakistan

