Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Mian Mir Begin In City

Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir begin in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The 397th annual two-day urs of Hazrat Mian Mir began at his mazar situated at Dharampura, here on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah inaugurated the urs celebrations while performing traditional chador-laying ceremony at the mazar of the great saint of the Subcontinent.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Arshad Ahmad, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Justice (retd) Muhammad Akram, chairman Religious Affairs Committee of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, and a large number of devotees were also present. Special dua was offered for development and progress of the country.

The Auqaf Department announced Rs 612,000 grant for holding of the urs ceremonies and lungar for devotees.

Religious and spiritual personalities across the country will participate in the urs.

Hazrat Mian Mir Bain-ul-Mazahib conference will be held at the darbar on Monday.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the visitors. Walk-through gates, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and LCDs have been installed there. The visitors will enter the darbar after checking through walk-through gates.

More Stories From Pakistan

