Open Menu

Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab Begin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab begin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The 401st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab began at his Astana

here on Thursday.

Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari with other dignitaries and personalities inaugurated

the celebrations while performing traditional Chadar on the grave of great sufi saint of the

Sub-continent.

Special dua was offered for the national unity, development, progress and prosperity

of the country.

A large number of pilgrims were also present on the occasion. The urs celebrations will continue

for three days.

Secretary Auqaf said that the department had allocated Rs 765,000 for lungar and holding

urs in the best manner. He added that Mehfile Sama and spiritual meetings would also be held

during the Urs.

Related Topics

Astana Progress Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

54 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

57 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

23 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan