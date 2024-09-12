Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab Begin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The 401st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab began at his Astana
here on Thursday.
Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari with other dignitaries and personalities inaugurated
the celebrations while performing traditional Chadar on the grave of great sufi saint of the
Sub-continent.
Special dua was offered for the national unity, development, progress and prosperity
of the country.
A large number of pilgrims were also present on the occasion. The urs celebrations will continue
for three days.
Secretary Auqaf said that the department had allocated Rs 765,000 for lungar and holding
urs in the best manner. He added that Mehfile Sama and spiritual meetings would also be held
during the Urs.
