Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab begin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The 401st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab began at his Astana

here on Thursday.

Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari with other dignitaries and personalities inaugurated

the celebrations while performing traditional Chadar on the grave of great sufi saint of the

Sub-continent.

Special dua was offered for the national unity, development, progress and prosperity

of the country.

A large number of pilgrims were also present on the occasion. The urs celebrations will continue

for three days.

Secretary Auqaf said that the department had allocated Rs 765,000 for lungar and holding

urs in the best manner. He added that Mehfile Sama and spiritual meetings would also be held

during the Urs.