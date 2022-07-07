Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh concludes

A two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent mystic poet, scholar, spiritual leader, preacher and the author of famous poetic anthology in Punjabi-cum-Pothohari Language "Saif-al-Malook" Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) concluded here onThursday night at his mausoleum in Khari Sharif

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) : A two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent mystic poet, scholar, spiritual leader, preacher and the author of famous poetic anthology in Punjabi-cum-Pothohari Language "Saif-al-Malook" Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) concluded here onThursday night at his mausoleum in Khari Sharif.

Special arrangements were made to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner under the aegis of the AJK Auqaf Department.

Thousands of pilgrims from all over the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir attended the Urs celebrations by laying wreaths at the shrine to pay rich tributes to him.

They paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) for his services he performed to spread the teachings of islam and establishing moral values, mutual harmony and brotherhood among the humanity through his mystic poetry.

AJK Minister for Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza chaired the concluding ceremony of the Urs celebrations.

Naat Khawan and poets also presented the mystic poetry of great Saint and Arif -e-Khari Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

Speakers including Minister Hafiz Hamid Raza and Ch. Arshad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal, Director Auqaf Maqsood Abbasi, DG Auqaf Sardar Tariq Mahmood eminent ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh for his remarkable services for spreading the message of mutual harmony and brotherhood among the humanity through the mystic anthology of his poetry � "Saif-al-Malook" besides for preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this region of the subcontinent.

Special sittings to read "Saif-al-Malook" were also held on this occasion wherein his admirers presented his "kalam" in most significant manner.