Urs celebrations of illustrious saint, preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi concludes.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) : The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader, saint and the preacher of islam in the sub continent Baba Pir-a-Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar concluded here on Friday at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK with full respect and honor.

Earlier the 2-day urs celebrations of the spiritual leader were opened at his mausoleum here Thursday.

Special arrangements were made to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with full reverence under the aegis of the AJK government. Special Assistant to AJK Government for Auqaf and religious affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza was the Chief guest on this occasion.

Mirpur district administration officials headed by DC Ch. Amjad Iqbal and SSP Kamran Ali, ADC (G) Yasir Riaz, DIO Javed Mallick, Div. Director Masood Abbasi and others also visited the mausoleum of the veteran spiritual saint and offered fateha besides placed floral wreaths at the mazar.

Thousands of pilgrims including the admirers of the Saint and the preacher of Islam from all over the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir attended the urs celebrations like all previous years to offer fateha and pay glorious tributes to Baba Pira Shah Ghazi for the grand job he performed to spread the teachings of Islam bringing thousands of people in this region in the fold of Islam through his marvelous services to this direction.

At the special functions, held at the mausoleum of the saint speakers including eminent ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his great services, along with his associate Auliya Karam for the preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this area.

Thousands of devotes and admirers of the renowned saint from across the country and including Azad Kashmir drove to the mausoleum of the preacher of Islam to attend the Urs celebrations by bringing boughs and laying floral wreaths at the shrine to pay rich tributes to the late preacher of Islam for his great services for preaching and upholding the teachings of Islam in the region.

On this occasion, prominent scholars, naat Khawan and poets also presented the mystic poetry of great Saint and Arif -e-Khari Shjareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).