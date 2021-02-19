Urs celebrations of Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz conclude

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Two-day 809th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz concluded at Data Darbar here on Friday.

Resm-e-Ghusal of "Hujra Aitkaf" (Chila Gha) of Hazrat Moeen Uddin Chishti Ajmeri was performed.

While Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz Conference was also organized in which Director General Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Chairman Religious Affairs committee Data Darbar Nazir Ahmad Chohan, Ulema/Musheikh and a large number of devotees attended.

Addressing on the occasion, DG Auqaf said, "Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz gave us teachings of love and humanity." He said, "Mazars of sufia akaram are center of love, peace and tolerance."At the end, special Dua was offered for the development and prosperity of the country.