Urs celebrations of Madhu Lal Hussain begin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 04:18 PM

The 434th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain began at his shrine, Baghbanpura here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The 434th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain began at his shrine, Baghbanpura here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the three-day urs celebrations by laying a traditional Chaddar on the grave of the great saint of sub-continent.

He offered fateh and special dua for the development and prosperity of the country.

DG Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Administrator Auqaf Tajamal Abbas Rana, other officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that promotion of teachings of saints was need of the hour for the elimination of extremism and terrorism from the society.

The Auqaf department arranged a lunger (free food) for devotees.

Noted qawals and naat khawan will present religious poetry during the Urs days.

Local police and Auqaf department have made foolproof security arrangement for visitors.

