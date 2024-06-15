Urs celebrations of mystic poet, scholar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) begin in Mirpur, AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent mystic poet scholar, spiritual leader and preacher of islam in the subcontinent and the author of the renowned book of poetry "Saif-al-Malook,” Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA), began late Friday at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur with full respect and honor.

Special arrangements have been made to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with full reverence under the aegis of the AJK Auqaf Department.

Pilgrims, including the admirers of the poet scholar and the preachers of Islam from all over the country, including Azad Jammu Kashmir, have started pouring in to attend the Urs celebrations by bringing boughs and laying floral wreaths at the shrine to pay rich tributes to the poet scholar. Like all previous years, offer fateha and pay glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh for the grand job he performed to spread the teachings of Islam and establish moral values, mutual harmony, and brotherhood among humanity through his mystic poetry.

According to the organizers, floral wreaths were laid after the ablution of his mausoleum on Friday.

Leading scholars and ulema will deliver special speeches to pay rich tribute to the mystic poet. The AJK Minister for Auqaf will chair the concluding ceremony of the Urs celebrations on Saturday.

Naat Khawan and poets will also present the mystic poetry of the great saint and Arif-ee - Khari Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

Speakers, including eminent ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars, paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh FOR HIS remarkable services for spreading the message and teachings of Islam, mutual harmony and brotherhood among humanity through the anthology and local Punjabi version of his poetry, "Saif-al-Malook,” besides publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this region of the subcontinent.

Special sittings to read “Saif-al-Malook” will also be held on this occasion, wherein his admirers will present his “kalam” in the most significant manner.

