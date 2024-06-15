Open Menu

Urs Celebrations Of Mystic Poet, Scholar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) Begin In Mirpur, AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Urs celebrations of mystic poet, scholar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) begin in Mirpur, AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent mystic poet scholar, spiritual leader and preacher of islam in the subcontinent and the author of the renowned book of poetry "Saif-al-Malook,” Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA), began late Friday at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur with full respect and honor. 

Special arrangements have been made to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with full reverence under the aegis of the AJK Auqaf Department. 

Pilgrims, including the admirers of the poet scholar and the preachers of Islam from all over the country, including Azad Jammu Kashmir, have started pouring in to attend the Urs celebrations by bringing boughs and laying floral wreaths at the shrine to pay rich tributes to the poet scholar. Like all previous years, offer fateha and pay glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh for the grand job he performed to spread the teachings of Islam and establish moral values, mutual harmony, and brotherhood among humanity through his mystic poetry. 

According to the organizers, floral wreaths were laid after the ablution of his mausoleum on Friday.

Leading scholars and ulema will deliver special speeches to pay rich tribute to the mystic poet. The AJK Minister for Auqaf will chair the concluding ceremony of the Urs celebrations on Saturday.

Naat Khawan and poets will also present the mystic poetry of the great saint and Arif-ee - Khari Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA). 

Speakers, including eminent ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars, paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh FOR HIS remarkable services for spreading the message and teachings of Islam, mutual harmony and brotherhood among humanity through the anthology and local Punjabi version of his poetry, "Saif-al-Malook,” besides publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this region of the subcontinent. 

Special sittings to read “Saif-al-Malook” will also be held on this occasion, wherein his admirers will present his “kalam” in the most significant manner.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Job Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

15 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

37 minutes ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

1 hour ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

3 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

5 hours ago
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

18 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

18 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan