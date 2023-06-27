Urs celebrations of mystic poet scholar Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) solemnised in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :, Jun 26 (APP):The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent mystic poet scholar, spiritual leader and the preacher of islam in the sub-continent and the author of the renowned book of poetry "Saif-ul-Malook" Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) concluded here on Monday at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK with full respect and honour.

Special arrangements were made to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with full reverence under the aegis of the AJK government.

Pilgrims including the admirers of the poet scholar and the preacher of Islam from all over the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir attended the Urs celebrations by bringing boughs and laying floral wreaths at the shrine to pay rich tributes to the poet scholar.

Like all previous years, the pilgrims offered fateha at his mausoleum and paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh for the grand job he performed to spread the teachings of Islam and establishing moral values, mutual harmony and brotherhood among humanity through his mystic poetry.

Floral wreaths were laid after the ablution of his mausoleum on Sunday. Leading scholars and ulema delivered special speeches to pay rich tributes to the mystic poet.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal chaired the concluding session of the Urs celebrations. Naat Khawan and poets also presented the mystic poetry of great Saint and Arif -e-Khari Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

Speakers including eminent ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh for his remarkable services in spreading the message of mutual harmony and brotherhood among humanity through the mystic anthology of his poetry – "Saif-ul-Malook" besides for preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this region of the subcontinent.

Special sittings to read "Saif-ul-Malook" were also held on this occasion wherein his admirers presented his "kalam" in the most significant manner.