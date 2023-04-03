UrduPoint.com

Urs Celebrations Of Sachal Sarmast To Start From 14th Ramzan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The 202nd Urs celebrations of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will start from the 14th Ramzan-ul-Mubarak in Daraza Sharif, Khairpur.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to inaugurate the urs celebrations by laying floral wreaths on the Sufi saint's grave and offering Fateha.

The celebrations will comprise various events such as Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat, the national literacy conference at Daraza Sharif auditorium, mushaira and others.

Besides, the Sachal Awards will also be presented to the eminent personalities of the country as renowned scholars, ulemas, mashaikh, and a large number of devotees will attend the urs.

