Urs, Chehlum Security: Home Department's Control Room Operational For 24/7

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department’s central control room is operating round-the-clock to monitor Independence Day celebrations, the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to the department's spokesperson, all district control rooms across Punjab have been linked with the central facility. Senior officers are conducting continuous monitoring to ensure peace and security throughout the province. Foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the events.

The Punjab Home secretary visited the central control room to review coordination efforts with district-level monitoring units.

He directed that all security personnel remain deployed until the peaceful conclusion of Independence Day activities and Urs gatherings.

To support the police during Chehlum processions, the deployment of 41 companies of the Army and Rangers has been recommended across various districts in the province, added spokesperson.

