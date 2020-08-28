Urs of Baba Bhullhay Shah

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration here finalized all arrangements for the 263rd Urs of Hazrat Baba Bhullay Shah scheduled to be held from September 4-6.

While addressing a meeting in this connection, Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed directed all departments concerned to ensure implementation of anti-corona SoPs during Urs days.

He also directed provision of all facilities including installation of cctv cameras, walk through gates, emergency health service etc for devotees.

ADC revenue Abid Hussain, ADC General Muhammad Kashif and officers of all concerned departments were present on the occasion.