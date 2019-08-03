Urs of Baba Farid Gunj Shakar to be celebrated on Zilhaj 25

(@imziishan)

PAKPATAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The 777th annual Urs celebrations of Baba Farid Gunj Shakar (R.A) will commence on 25th Zilhaj 1440 AH, said a communique issued by District Manager Trusts, Bashir Ahmed here Saturday about details of preparations in this regard.

It said that tenders are being called through newspapers for making preliminary arrangements of tents, installation of security cameras, sound systems, security guards, fireworks, lighting etc. He told that tenders would be opened from August 19 to 21 at the office of District Manager Trusts, Pakpatan Circle.