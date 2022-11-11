Urs of Baba Mauj Darya, Baba Shah Chirag start on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, the 460th annual urs of Hazrat Baba Mauj Darya Bukhari, and the urs of Hazrat Syed Abdul Razzaq, commonly known as Hazrat Baba Shah Chirag, will start from Saturday, Nov 12, at their shrines.

According to spokesman for the Auqaf and Religious Affairs department, the first ceremony of urs would start after Zuhar prayers at Hazrat Baba Mauj Darya's shrine. Secretary and Chief Administrator Auqaf Mian Abrar Ahmad, Wahid Arjumand Zia, Director General Religious Affairs, Tajammal Abbas Rana, Director Finance Auqaf, Aamir Shahzad, Administrator Auqaf Lahore Zone, Kashif Nadeem, Manager Auqaf Circle No 2, along with scholars and ulema, would perform the traditional ceremony of laying chador on the grave of the saint.

Later, the second ceremony for inaugurating the urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Shah Chirag would be performed.

The urs of Baba Mauj Darya would continue from Nov 12 to 14 and the urs of Baba Shah Chirag would be held on Nov 12-13. The closing ceremony will be held at the shrine of Baba Mauj Darya on Nov 14 after Isha prayers.

The Auqaf Department has made special arrangements for security and langar (free food) for the devotees.