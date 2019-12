The urs of Hazrat Baba Mouj Darya Bokhari and Hazrat Syed Abdul Razaq known as Baba Shah Chirag will start here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The urs of Hazrat Baba Mouj Darya Bokhari and Hazrat Syed Abdul Razaq known as Baba Shah Chirag will start here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate the celebrations of both urs.

Secretary Auqaf Gulzar Hussain Shah, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other officials will participate.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made for visitors.