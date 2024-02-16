Open Menu

Urs Of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi Begins Feb 24th

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The two-day Urs of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi the eminent saint and preacher of islam in the subcontinent will begin on February 24 at his shrine in Khari Sharif, Mirpur district with great religious fervor and respect.

According to APP Correspondent, the Urs also known as Damri Wali Sarkar, is one of the most popular and revered events in the region, attracting thousands of devotees from across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan.

The Urs will be inaugurated by AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq will perform the ritual of ablution of the saint’s mausoleum and lay a floral wreath.

The devotees will also offer prayers and pay homage to the saint, who is credited with spreading the message of Islam and peace in the subcontinent along with his associate Auliya Karam.

The Urs will feature various religious and cultural activities including speeches by eminent scholars, naat recitations, and mystic poetry by the famous poet and saint Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA), who was also a disciple of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi.

The Urs will conclude on February 25 with a special prayer for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim ummah, the security and prosperity of Pakistan, and the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The authorities have made special arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims and ensure their safety and comfort. A local holiday has been declared in Mirpur district on February 25 for the convenience of the participants.

