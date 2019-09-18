UrduPoint.com
Urs Of Bahauddin Zakariya From Oct 5

Wed 18th September 2019

The 3-day annual Urs celebrations of sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya will begin here from October 5.

In this regard, a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held here on Wednesday to review the urs arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019) The 3-day annual Urs celebrations of sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya will begin here from October 5.

In this regard, a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held here on Wednesday to review the urs arrangements.

The DC directed the departments concerned to ensure exemplary arrangements for devotees. He ordered to start work for installing lights at Fort Qasim Bagh. He also directed to issue duty roster for cleanliness of government schools fixed for the residence of devotees.

He ordered to keep generator stand-by in case of electricity shutdown.

Aamer asked police officials to ensure security arrangements during Urs and installation of camp by health department to administer polio drops to kids which would come with devotees.

He ordered the railway administration to set up temporary ticket-house at Fort Qasim Bagh and directed special shuttle from railway station and general bus stand to fort Qasim Bagh.

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari said that Zakariya conference would be organized at the varsity during the Urs.

ADCG Hamza Salek, Zonal administrator Auqaf Zia-ul-Mustafa and other officials were present.

