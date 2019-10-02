Urs of Bahauddin Zakariya to start from 5th

(@imziishan)

A three-day urs of sofi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya will start here on October 5.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A three-day urs of sofi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya will start here on October 5.

A meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Hamza Salek was held to review arrangements of the urs on Wednesday.

He said a Zakariya conference would be held at the Bahauddin Zakariya University on Oct 3.

He added that a special shuttle service would start from railway station and speedo buses will also run from general bus stand to Fort Qasim Bagh.

He said that health, Rescue 1122 and other departments would set up camps during the urs. He added that a control room had been set up at the Deputy Commissioner's office regarding arrangements.

He directed the muncipal corporation to make street lights functional at the Fort Qasim Bagh at the earliest.

He said that there would be a public holiday in the district on October 7.