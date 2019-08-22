UrduPoint.com
Urs Of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi inaugurated

The 1289th annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A) was inaugurated here on Thursday amidst ample security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The 1289th annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A) was inaugurated here on Thursday amidst ample security arrangements.

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Sindh Minister for Local Government, Forest and Religious Affairs, Nasir Hussain Shah formally inaugurated the Urs by laying flowers' sheet on the grave of the saint.

They also offered Fateha and held special prayers for prosperity and development of the country as well as for the independence of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Both the Sindh ministers also distributed sweets and gifts among the people at the Shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

Later, talking to media, they said the Sufis and saints played a significant role in spreading the teachings of islam in the region.

The Sufis and saints spread the message of peace, love and brotherhood through their own character, which is, need of the hour in the present time, they added.

The law enforcers including Sindh Rangers and police have made stringent arrangements for security on the occasion of the annual Urs which will be held from August 22 to 24.

The Traffic police Karachi have also envisaged the special plan to smoothly regulate the vehicular traffic on the occasion while alternate traffic routes and parking arrangements have been made for the visitors to ensure unhindered movement ofregular traffic.

