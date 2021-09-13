UrduPoint.com

Urs Of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Commences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:24 PM

Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The three-day 782th Urs ceremonies of great saint of Sub-Continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani commenced, here on Monday.

Foreign Minister and "Sajadanasheen" (Caretaker) of the mausoleum Makhdoom Shah Mahmood inaugurated the ceremonies of the Urs by performing traditional "Ghusal" (ablution) of the shrine.

He stressed the need to follow golden principles and teachings of the saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani. A good number of devotees have expressed wish to join the ceremony however, the ceremonies have been kept limited due to pandemic coronavirus, said Qureshi.

Although, devotees were not physically present in the Urs but they were attached spiritually to the shrine, he observed.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood prayed for progress and prosperity of the country. He stated that some elements were conspiring to damage peaceful environment in the country by fanning sectarianism.

He urged unity into masses ranks to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Auqaf and religious affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, MPA Nadeem Qureshi and many other local politicians and notables were also present.

