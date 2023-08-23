Open Menu

Urs Of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Commences

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The three-day 784th annual Urs celebrations of the revered saint of sub-continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya commenced, here on Wednesday.

The ceremonies of the Urs started after the tomb was given bath by Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, his uncle Mureed Hussain Qureshi and other members of the family.

In the absence of the caretaker Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the bath ceremony took an unexpected turn as controversy surfaced between Mureed Hussain Qureshi and Makhdoom Zain Qureshi in the matter pertaining to bathing of the tomb. Makhdoom Zain has started the bath ceremony before arrival of his uncle Mureed Hussain Qureshi.

Meanwhile , Mureed Hussain Qureshi arrived at the tomb and expressed displeasure stating "This is my grandfather's grave and how could bath ceremony begin sans me".

Mureed Hussain Qureshi took the matters into his own hand and also conducted the ceremonial bathing of the shrine. Mureed Hussain Qureshi concluded the ritual with prayers.

A large number of devotees from across the country joined the ceremonies of the Urs. Ulema and scholars paid rich tribute to the saint for the promotion of peace, brotherhood, and Islamic teachings.

