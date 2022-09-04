Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani concludes amid prayers for country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The 783rd Urs ceremonies of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani concluded amid prayer for flood affectees, peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Caretaker of the shrine Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his address to the final session of the Urs urged people to follow teachings of the saint.

He stated that shrines of saints were hubs of peace and tranquility.

He also prayed for flood affectees of Balochistan, KPK, Punjab, Sindh and other parts of the country. He appealed to people to come forward and serve the distraught people in flood hit areas. The final session was also addressed by Ameer Jamat Ahl-e-Sunnat Syed Mazhar Saeed Kazmi and some other Islamic scholars.