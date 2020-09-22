UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urs Of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya To Commence On Sept 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya to commence on Sept 23

The three-day 781th Urs of great saint of subcontinent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria will commence on September 23 (Wednesday).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The three-day 781th Urs of great saint of subcontinent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria will commence on September 23 (Wednesday).

Foreign Minister and caretaker of the shrine Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi will inaugurate the Urs ceremony by giving traditional bath to the grave of the great saint.

Devotees from across the country, especially from Sindh will join ceremonies. The local administration completed all possible arrangements for the Urs.

Related Topics

Sindh Bath September All From

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulate Saudi Arabia on 90th ..

52 seconds ago

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 200,000 - Johns H ..

31 seconds ago

Maid murder case: Victim's family pardons lady doc ..

33 seconds ago

SEC establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committe ..

46 minutes ago

Illegal gateway exchange raided in Karachi

36 seconds ago

Suri urges people to get children vaccinated in an ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.