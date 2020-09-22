Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya to commence on Sept 23

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The three-day 781th Urs of great saint of subcontinent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria will commence on September 23 (Wednesday).

Foreign Minister and caretaker of the shrine Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi will inaugurate the Urs ceremony by giving traditional bath to the grave of the great saint.

Devotees from across the country, especially from Sindh will join ceremonies. The local administration completed all possible arrangements for the Urs.