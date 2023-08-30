Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh to begin from Sept 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Housing, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that the 980th Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh will be held from September 5 to 7.

On the special instructions of the chief minister Punjab, foolproof security arrangements had been made regarding Urs, he added.

These views were expressed by the minister with Secretary Auqaf Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Director General of Religious Affairs Asif Ali Farrukh in a joint press conference at Committee room here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the minister said that the Urs celebrations would start on September 5 at 11am with the ceremony of Chadar Poshi on the grave of the great saint of the Sub-continent after which the traditional milk Sabil will be inaugurated.

Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said that special publication of two books, "Ma'arif Syed Hajvair" and "Tasheel Kashf Al-Mahjub" had also been arranged as the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will launch these two books.

On the occasion, more than 500 religious and spiritual gatherings and academic sessions have been arranged.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman will inaugurate the international conference on August 31 at 2 pm.

He said that the Auqaf Department had allocated Rs 12.5 million for Langar and other ceremonies besides arrangements of Urs for pilgrims.

Talking about security arrangements, he said that 155 CCTV cameras, more than 3000 security personnel would be deployed. Lady constables will be engaged in women area.

Medical camps had also been set up near Data Darbar for the convenience of pilgrims, BarristerAzfar Ali Nasir said and added that the parking lot had been opened.