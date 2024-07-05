Open Menu

Urs Of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh To Begin From July 9

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Urs of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh to begin from July 9

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Annual three-day Urs celebrations of renowned saint Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh also known as Baba Haji Shair Dewan would begin from July 9 at Qasba Dewan Sahib in Burewala.

Thousands of devotees including those from the foreign countries are expected to attend the Urs celebrations from July 9 to 11.

Assistant commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad chaired a meeting with local heads of different departments here Friday to discuss and finalize the arrangements.

Officials from police, traffic police, Mepco, Health, Rescue 1122, civil defence and municipal committee were in attendance.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Burewala July Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

2 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

7 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

16 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

16 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan