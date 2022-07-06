Urs of Hazrat Diwan Chawli alias Baba Haji Sher to start from July 9

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The three-day annual Urs celebrations of sufi saint of subcontinent Hazrat Diwan Chawli Mashaikh alias Baba Haji Sher will start from 9 July at Diwan Sahib, a town near Burewala.

DPO Vehari Rana Shahid Pervez has issued security plan regarding foolproof security arrangements as 347 police and traffic police personnel will be deployed at entrance and exit points of the shrine during urs.

Two vigilance teams and four elite teams have been formed for patrolling. Visitors will be checked by walk-through gates and metal detectors. The shrine premises will be searched and swept with technical equipment. Security arrangements will be monitored by close circuit cameras installed in the shrine.

The DPO urged the devotees and participants to cooperate with the police to maintain law an order during the urs.