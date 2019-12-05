Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed concludes

The three-day 122th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed concluded at Kot Mithan, here on Thursday

The National Khawaja Fareed Conference was held at the shrine in which MNA Rana Qasim Noon, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, Minister Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Punjab Prisons Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Zawar Warraich, MPA Sardar Amanullah and a large number of devotees participated.

On the occasion, the ministers said that Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed has given the message of peace, love and brotherhood through his poetry and Sufism.

The caretaker of the shrine Khawaja Moeenuddin Mahboob Koreja said that it was trait of Khawaja Fareed that his fragrance spread everywhere. The mela and cultural programmes were also held.

The caretaker of the shrine made concluding dua.