UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urs Of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed concludes

The three-day 122th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed concluded at Kot Mithan, here on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : The three-day 122th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed concluded at Kot Mithan, here on Thursday.

The National Khawaja Fareed Conference was held at the shrine in which MNA Rana Qasim Noon, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, Minister Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Punjab Prisons Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Zawar Warraich, MPA Sardar Amanullah and a large number of devotees participated.

On the occasion, the ministers said that Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed has given the message of peace, love and brotherhood through his poetry and Sufism.

The caretaker of the shrine Khawaja Moeenuddin Mahboob Koreja said that it was trait of Khawaja Fareed that his fragrance spread everywhere. The mela and cultural programmes were also held.

The caretaker of the shrine made concluding dua.

Related Topics

Punjab Mohsin Khan Love

Recent Stories

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

9 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

11 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 431 mln

7 minutes ago

National immunization drive from December 16

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

4 minutes ago

Bosnian Health Official Says Croatia Expelling Mig ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.