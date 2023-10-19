Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed to commence from Oct 21

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Fareed (RA), the great Saint of the subcontinent will commence on October 21 (Saturday) amid tight security at Kot Mithan in district Rajanpur.

A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch was held to finalize arrangements in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, he directed officials concerned to ensure all arrangements to facilitate the devotees and strict security arrangements be made at the entry and exit points.

Doctors and paramedical staff from the health department would be available round the clock.

It was informed in the meeting that the Urs will start with Quran recitation after the Fajr prayer.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Safatullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Fahad, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jalbani and other officials concerned were present.