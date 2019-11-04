Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib tomorrow

The annual two-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib will begin at his shrine situated Dharmpura here on Tuesday

Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate the Urs celebrations by laying traditional 'chadar' on the shrine of great saint.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Capt (r) Muhammad Mehmood, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other officials will present on the occasion.

The Auqaf Department has allocated a grant of Rs 612,000 for 'langar' (free meals) during the Urs.

Religious and spiritual meetings will be held in which ulema mushaikh will threw light on the teachings of Hazrat Mianmir Sahib during the urs days. Mehfil-e-Sama will be held there in which renowned qawals will present religious poetry.

The Auqaf department has made foolproof security arrangements for the devotees.