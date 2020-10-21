Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir to start on 25th

The 397th urs of Hazrat Mian Mir will begin on October 25 under the auspices of the auqaf department Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The 397th urs of Hazrat Mian Mir will begin on October 25 under the auspices of the auqaf department Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate the urs celebrations after performing traditional chadar on mazar of the great saint of the Sub-continent.

The auqaf department has announced grant Rs 612,000 for holding ceremonies and free food (lungar) for devotees.

Religious and spiritual personalities across the country will participate in the urs.

The foolproof security arrangements have been made for visitors. Walk-through-gate,close circuit cameras and LCDs will be installed. The visitors will enter the darbar afterchecking through walk-through gates.