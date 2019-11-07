Urs of Hazrat Pir Makki begins

The 829th urs of Hazrat Syed Azizuddin Al-Hassani Wal-Hussain popularly known as Hazrat Pir Makki began at his shrine here on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The 829th urs of Hazrat Syed Azizuddin Al-Hassani Wal-Hussain popularly known as Hazrat Pir Makki began at his shrine here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the urs while laying traditional chadar on the shrine of the saint.

Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were also present on the occasion.

They offered special dua for development and prosperity of the country.

The auqaf department had allocated Rs 266,000 for free meals during the urs.

Meanwhile, the auqaf department with the police made foolproof security arrangements for visitors.