Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal to begin tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The 393th Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal will begin here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate celebrations after performing traditional "Chadar "on the grave of great sufi saint of the Sub-continent.

Secretary Auqaf Zahid Saleem Gondal, DG Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and a large number of devotees will present.

The auqaf department has allocated special grant Rs 133,000 for holding urs and free food distribution.

Meanwhile, the police have made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.