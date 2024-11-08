Urs Of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam Begins
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Three-day ceremonies of the 711th Urs of the great spiritual leader Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Sohrawardi began on Friday.
The ceremony commenced with a ritual washing of the shrine, performed by Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi and MNA Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi. Thousands of devotees attended, including Makhdoomzada Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, Pir Saif Ahmed Qureshi, Syed Ali Akbar Shah, Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Hassan Hussain Qureshi, Malik Zahoor Ahmed Makki, Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich, and Professor Dr. Muhammad Siddiq Khan Qadri.
Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi highlighted the spiritual legacy of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, saying his teachings continue across generations. He stressed the power of prayer as the weapon of believers, expressing the significance of visiting shrines for spiritual strength.
MNA Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi congratulated all devotees on attending the Urs.
Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Allama Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi, highlighted the contributions of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam and Hazrat Ghous Bahauddin Zakariya. He stated that their teachings established Multan as a spiritual center of the Sohrawardi order in South Asia.
Provincial Head of Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Allama Syed Muhammad Ramzan Shah Faizi, and Dr. Muhammad Siddiq Ahmed Khan Qadri urged attendees to follow the teachings of saints for Pakistan’s unity and stability.
The ceremony opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Saeed Naqshbandi. Devotees Hamid Nawaz Asim, Waheed Nawaz, and Hamid Nawaz Qadri paid tribute to the saint.
